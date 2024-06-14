Police Investigating Two Southern Maryland Men Killed at a Car Meet in Accokeek

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a double fatal shooting at a car meet in Accokeek.

The victims are 48-year-old Sheldon Proctor of Waldorf and 55-year-old Patrick Savoy of Charlotte Hall. A third victim, an adult male, was also shot. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On June 13, 2024, at approximately 11:45 pm, officers responded to a shooting at a car meet in the Manokeek Village shopping center parking lot in the 7000 block of Berry Road. When officers arrived, they located Proctor and Savoy suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead on the scene. The third victim had already left the scene and drove himself to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are actively working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0034504.