Police Respond to Vehicle Into a Building in Bushwood

On Sunday, June 16, 2024, at approximately 9:50 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Captain Sam’s located at 22664 Colton Point Road in Bushwood, for the reported vehicle into the building.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into the unoccupied building next to Captain Sam’s with the single occupant out of the vehicle with minor injuries.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the adult female driver who denied transport and left the scene a short time later.

Firefighters determined the wall struck and damaged was a non-load bearing wall and posed no further threat.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.



