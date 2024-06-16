2nd Alarm Sounded for Apartment Fire with Entrapment in Waldorf

On Sunday, June 16, 2024, at approximately 4:03 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Morningside Apartments located at 70 Village Street in Waldorf, for the reported commercial structure fire with multiple subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 4-story apartment complex with nothing evident from multiple sides.

Upon entering the structure, crews located multiple subjects trapped in the stairway and 2nd floor hallways with multiple handicap residents unable to get down to the 1st floor.

A 2nd alarm was sounded after firefighters located smoke throughout the 2nd floor along with a EMS task force due to reports of 10 or more subjects trapped.

Firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County are operating on the scene reporting the fire has been extinguished as of 4:20 p.m., with the 2nd alarm units being cancelled.

No known injuries have been reported, however, all EMS units are still being requested to evaluate all involved occupants.