14-Year-Old Transported With Minor Burns After Grilling Accident in Lexington Park

On Friday, June 14, 2024, at approximately 7:20 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 46000 block of Yorktown Road in Lexington Park, for the reported burns/explosion.

The 911 caller reported a 14-year-old female had significant burns to her face and was having trouble breathing. A helicopter was placed on standby.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within 2 minutes of dispatch to find the patient was conscious and alert with minor burns to the arm, and no smoke, fire or danger.

The helicopter was placed in service along with other responding medical personnel and the patient was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.