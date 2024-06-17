Minor Injuries Reported After Serious Single Vehicle Collision on Pegg Road

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, at approximately 3:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road and West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious.

911 callers reported a single vehicle over a guardrail with one possibly unconscious and trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had left the roadway, struck a guardrail and was approximately 20 yards into the woods. The single occupant was conscious alert and talking to responders.

The teen driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

