Minor Injuries Reported After Serious Single Vehicle Collision on Pegg Road

June 17, 2024

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, at approximately 3:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road and West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious.

911 callers reported a single vehicle over a guardrail with one possibly unconscious and trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had left the roadway, struck a guardrail and was approximately 20 yards into the woods. The single occupant was conscious alert and talking to responders.

The teen driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.




This entry was posted on June 17, 2024 at 7:58 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.