Police Investigating Utility Worker Struck by Vehicle by Suspected Impaired Driver in Lexington Park

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, at approximately 12:08 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and St. James Church Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a BMW sedan was travelling on Mattapany Road when the operator failed to stop at the stop sign, crossed all lanes of Three Notch Road and travelled onto St. James Church Road where the vehicle struck a utility trailer and one utility worker.

Police detained one suspect who remained on the scene and began searching for three additional suspects who reportedly fled from the vehicle. It is unknown if any arrests were made.

Emergency medical personnel and firefighters began rendering aid to the utility worker, who was transported to an area hospital while EMS consulted for a possible flyout.

Police are investigating and charges, arrests will be updated when they become available.

At this time, impaired driving and driver error are suspected.

