7th District Dog Park Now Open, Work Currently Underway for 5th District Park and Dorsey Park!

We are so excited to open the much anticipate new dog park at 7th District Park! The dog park features two separate areas – one for small dogs and one for large dogs. Each area features a concrete, accessible pad with a pavilion and table.

Additionally, each area includes a seated bench, leash post, several play features, and lots of grassy area for fun and play.

The entrance gates provide an exchange space to close one gate behind you while you safely unleash you dog before entering into the grassy play area. This exchange area provides a barrier so dogs cannot easily escape as you enter.

Inside the entrance you will find pet waste stations with bags. Please clean up after you pet!

Access to water will come later this year, with fencing installation underway at 5th District Park and then Dorsey Park!

Large Dog Area: Stepping Bones, Table, Dog Hurdle, Two Hoop Jump, Three Hoop Jump, Platform Climb, Dog Crawl

Small Dog Area: Table, Dog Hurdle, Two Hoop Jump

Dog Park Rules:

Park Info:

Location Map:

