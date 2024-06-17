Maryland Natural Resources Police Regrets to Announce Passing of K9 Badger

On June 6, 2024, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said goodbye to K9 Badger.

He was the trusted, faithful partner and companion to Sgt. April Sharpeta. K9 Badger, nicknamed “Honey Badger” due to his sassy personality, came to the department in 2013. He began training in tracking and articles but after a session with Sgt.

Nyland’s dogs, K-9 Badger found that human remains detection (HRD) was what he was meant

to do.

Throughout his nine years of certified service, K9 Badger worked in almost every county in Maryland along with Delaware, West Virginia, and Washington DC. He supported NRP and assisted numerous local, state, and federal agencies on cases involving missing persons, homicides, suicides, and floods.



K9 Badger cleared thousands of acres of land searching for missing and deceased subjects and articles involved in those cases. He was always willing to work anytime and anywhere including cases on land, water, rubble, mud, ice, and snow.

When not working a case, K9 Badger enjoyed meeting kids and showing off his skills at public relations assignments.

In December of 2021, Badger was diagnosed with an inoperable adrenal tumor. K9 Badger leaves behind his handler, his loving family, and his NRP K9 team. He now joins Sgt. Sharpeta’s other canine, K9 Bear, at the Rainbow Bridge.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police is grateful for K9 Badger and his service to the agency and grieves his loss along with Sgt. Sharpeta.

