California Woman Arrested After Assaulting Boyfriend and Two Police Officers

On Friday, June 7, 2024, police responded to a residence in California for the report of a domestic assault.

When police arrived, they contacted the adult male victim, who stated his girlfriend of two and a half years assaulted him.

The victim said he came home from work, and Laryssa J Wall, 28, of California, was heavily intoxicated. Wall told him to leave and began slapping him repeatedly.

The victim recorded the assault on his phone and provided two videos to police for evidence.

The video shows the victim standing inside the residence and Wall behind him. Wall states, “my name is Laryssa, and I’m fu##ing drunk”, she then strikes him in the head and grabs him by the back of his neck and punches him four additional times before the video cuts off. The second video starts with both of them inside the residence, the victim is sitting down and Laryssa is standing behind him when she opens her hand and strikes him 16 times while screaming at him. Wall also grabbed his shirt and tried to pull him. The victim had fresh scratch marks on the left side of his neck.

Wall was intoxicated and was refusing to speak police about the incident and claimed she hit him, but it was okay because it was on private property. Wall then requested the police to leave. Wall was advised that she was under arrest and refused to walk to a police car. Wall kept telling police to leave while drinking an alcoholic beverage. A second officer arrived and while placing Laryssa into custody, she began choking one of the deputies and bit the other one.

Wall was transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where she was charged with the following:

assault first degree

two counts of assault second degree against a law enforcement officer

assault second degree

resisting arrest