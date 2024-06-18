Police Investigating Suspect Killed During Attempted Armed Robbery in Prince George’s County

Updated June 17, 2024: the decedent is identified as 46-year-old Eugene Moten of Washington, DC. This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man outside of a home early this morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

On June 14, 2024, at approximately 12:50 am, officers responded to a gas station in the 9200 block of Crain Highway. Once there, officers spoke to a man who indicated he had just been the victim of an attempted armed robbery outside of a home in the 9500 block of Tiberias Drive.

During the incident, the man advised officers he struck one of the suspects with his car before driving to a gas station to call 911. The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0034511.