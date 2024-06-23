UPDATE: Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting That Leaves One Dead, Child Injured at Football Event

UPDATE 6/23/2024: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit has identified and charged a suspect in connection with a recent murder at a football event in Oxon Hill.

The suspect is 29-year-old Dajuon Meniefield of Bowie. He is charged with fatally shooting 33-year-old Christopher Mozee of District Heights.

On June 15, 2024, at approximately 11:20 am, officers responded to Potomac High School on Boydell Avenue for the report of a shooting.

The victim was located in the bleachers suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. A second victim, a child, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

With the assistance of the Hagerstown Police Department, detectives with the PGPD’s Fugitive Unit located Meniefield and took him into custody. He is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges.

Mozee and Meniefield were known to each other. Preliminarily, the motive for the shooting appears to be a dispute.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0034789.



