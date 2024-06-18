Motorcyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Striking Deer in Mechanicsville

On Monday, June 17, 2024, at approximately 10:02 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Flora Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist with one reportedly unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a motorcyclist off the roadway after striking a deer. A helicopter was requested to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and transported the adult female to an area trauma center. The second patient was not transported.

Maryland State Highway was requested to remove the dead deer from the roadway.

Maryland State Troopers Leonardtown Barrack is investigating the collision.

