No Injuries Reported After Early Morning House Fire in Leonardtown, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at approximately 4:02 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, Seventh District, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the 23000 block of North Montague Drive in Leonardtown, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing from the rear.

Firefighters extinguished a fire on the rear deck and began checking for further extensions.

It was determined there was no extension inside and the fire was contained to the deck and exterior siding.

Crews operated for approximately 1 hour.

No injuries were reported and all occupants and pets were able to safely escape.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

