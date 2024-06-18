Terry Wayne Hynson, 64 of Clinton, MD, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Terry was born January 11, 1960, in Washington DC. He was the son of the late Walter Lee Hynson, Sr. and Carol Perrie.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Walter Lee Hynson, Jr.; and step-father, Allen P. Perrie, Jr. He is survived by his loving mother, Carol Perrie of Leonardtown, MD; his children: Kristan M. Moreland of Mechanicsville, MD; Brandy E. King (Blake) Mechanicsville, MD; Joseph A. Hynson (Angela) of Summerville, SC; Carolann L. Calvert (Justin) of Mechanicsville, MD; his two step-children, Jonathan A. Thomas of York, PA; Nicole M. Clements (Brent) of Mechanicsville, MD; his sister Bonnie A. Hanger (Kevin) of Waldorf, MD; one niece, Jillian L. Myrick (Andrew) of Mechanicsville, MD; one nephew, Gregory T. Hanger of Waldorf, MD; eleven grandchildren, one great grandchild, and one great nephew.

Terry graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1978.

Terry was an Auto Parts Manager and retired in 2011. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing cards, throwing darts, and spending time with family and friends.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Bradford Oaks located at 7520 Surratts Rd, Clinton, MD 20735.

