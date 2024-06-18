Doris Lorain Lam, age 89, of Brandywine, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2024. Doris was born on February 3, 1935, in Brandywine, MD to Charles and Ora Hyde.

Doris loved to cook, bake, and host family gatherings. Most of all though she enjoyed spending time with her family. Whether it was gathering around the dinner table for a home-cooked meal or her famous coconut pound cake, she enjoyed it all.

She is survived by her four daughters Audrey Beuchert, Nancy Carbonaro (Joe), Geri Brown (Robby), Ollie Cregan (Barry). Grandchildren Denise Hawkins (Calvin), George Beuchert, Jr., Kyle Beuchert (Julieanna), Jr Molinari (Tammy), Bryan Molinari, Karen Estevez (Teddy), Kimberly Stakes (Donald), Stephanie Harris, Whitney DeMerse (Mark), and Trey Cregan. Fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband Oliver Lam (Junior), and two daughters Theresa Molinari and Rita Lam. Grandson Charles (Stoney) Daugherty Jr, and son-in-law George Beuchart. Brothers Charles Hyde, Joseph Hyde, Jerry Hyde, Tommy Bryan, Jack Bryan, and Mike Bryan. Sisters Florence Smith and Irene Bond.

On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with the service beginning at noon at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow after the service at Immanuel Cemetery, 17400 Aquasco Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 17400 Aquasco Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613. https://brookfield-immanuel.org/giving/

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.