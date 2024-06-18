James Anthony (Jimmy) Turner, 86 of Mechanicsville, MD, died on Sunday, June 9, 2024 with his loving family by his side at home from declining health resulting from Alzheimer’s/stroke. Born September 12, 1937, at Leonardtown Hospital, he was the son of the late Eunice A. and Sydney J. Turner.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Catherine (Muffie) Turner; one son, Mark J. Turner of Mechanicsville, MD; three daughters, G. Renee Ward (Charlie) of Charlotte Hall, MD; Karen E. Wentworth (Bobby) of Leonardtown, MD; and Julie M. Richard (Gary) of Leonardtown, MD; eight grandchildren: Amy N. Welch of Chesapeake Beach, MD; Andrew T. Welch (Ashly) of Bumpass, VA; Kenneth E. Welch (Megan) of Charlotte, Hall, MD; Shelly R. Taguchi of DC; Rachel Adkins (Tyler) of Conway, AR; Michelle C. Turner, of Mechanicsville, MD; Simon L. Chedester (Gabrielle), of Fayetteville, NC; Amber L. Chedester, of Charlotte Hall, MD; seven great-grandchildren: Lucas D. and Lakedon C. Welch; Ivy R., Benjamin F., and Madison R. Wilkins; Hallie O. and Stella W. Adkins. Jimmy is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. In addition, to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Helen Tippett, brother, Jerry Turner, and “like brothers” Dickie and Frances Graves.

Jimmy graduated from La Plata High School in 1956 and farmed the Turner family farm, along with his brother Jerry, most of his life, growing as much as 35 acres of tobacco at times. In his younger days, he supplemented his farming income as a part-time gas station attendant, milkman, waterman, oil man, school bus substitute, and oyster shucker at fancy events for government officials and movie stars. Later he worked at Charles County Public Schools where he held positions as a building service worker and security alarm monitor from 1992 until his retirement in 2011. Jimmy was a collector of old antique tractors and other unique farm equipment. He enjoyed bluegrass music and playing the fiddle with friends, local history and visiting historical sites, airplanes, being on the water, King’s Dominion and mostly enjoyed the company of friends and family.

Family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a visitation with prayers at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Newport Catholic Church, 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Turner, Kenneth Welch, Andrew Welch, Mike Mays, Ronald Cooper and Charles Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Downs and Billy Downs.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County in lieu of flowers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.