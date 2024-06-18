Francis Donald Birch, 90, of St. Mary’s City, passed away peacefully at his home on June 13, 2024, surrounded by family. He was born December 2, 1933, in Pearson, MD, now part of NAS Patuxent River. Donald was a graduate of Great Mills High School and a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He attended Maryland Barber School in Baltimore City and began his career as a Master Barber and Manager of the Navy Exchange Barber Shop. During that period, he also served as a sergeant in the National Guard for eight years. Retiring after 24 years on the base, he became owner and operator of Don’s Barber Shop in Lexington Park.

Donald was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Holy Face, and St. Cecilia parishes, serving over six decades in a variety of positions – as a case manager for the poor and homeless, a volunteer in food pantries, a member of the parish council and an usher during many, many masses. He spent most of his spare time outdoors. He literally devoted decades to gardening, boating, fishing, and crabbing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his adored wife, his two sons and their families. He was a gifted storyteller and could talk for hours about St. Mary’s life in the mid-20th century.

Donald is survived by his two sons, Carl Birch (Molly M.L. Hewitt) of St. Mary’s City; Shawn Birch (Kathi Birch) of Fredericksburg, VA; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Flossye Mae Birch; his parents, William Mace and Ida Ruth Abell Birch; and his siblings William Birch, Anne Woodburn, Ray Birch, and Sarah Schwolgin.

Visitation and prayers will be held at St. Cecilia Church on Monday, June 24 from 9:30-11:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Immediately following mass, the interment will take place at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery. Pallbearers are Carl Birch, Molly M.L. Hewitt, CJ Lea, Jeremy Birch, Seth Birch, and Frank Fearns. Honorary Pallbearers are Fallon, Shannon, Jessie, and Grace F.M. Birch, Joanne Cullison, Trudy Pearson, Susan Fearns, and Pam Van Mieghem.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Rescue Squad or St. Mary’s Hospice.

