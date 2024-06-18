Francis Dellie Woodburn, 96, of Great Mills, MD passed away peacefully on June 2, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. Born on April 22, 1928 in Great Mills, MD, he was the son of the late Mary Ruth Norris Woodburn and Richard Dellie Woodburn.

He was the loving husband of Jean Elizabeth Payne Woodburn, whom he married on September 24, 1955 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, MD. Together they built a life marked by 68 years of love and devotion. Francis is survived by his daughters Marjorie Woodburn Ludwig and her fiancé Jeff Maiura of Great Mills, MD, and Laura Jean Woodburn of Great Mills, MD. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Ballard and her husband Kyle of Callaway, MD, and Megan Kathleen Ludwig and her fiancé Matt Bless of California, MD, and his adored great-grandchildren, Lane Houston Ballard and Eden Marjorie Ballard, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Francis was preceded in death by his sisters Janice Ann Hayden, Mary Ruth Bowles and Erva Mae Woodburn, and his brothers-in-law, Vincent Hayden and Ralph Bowles.

Francis is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He was a devoted Catholic and parishioner of Holy Face Church in Great Mills, MD. He graduated from Little Flower School in 1943 and pursued agricultural studies at Great Mills High School. He obtained his High School Diploma in 1975. Francis initially worked alongside his father in their farming business until 1965, after which he began his career as an Electrician working for John Lynch. He continued helping his father on the farm for many years. During this time Francis also owned and operated two school bus contracts with the St. Mary’s County Board of Education.

In June of 1974, Francis joined the Department of Defense Public Works Department at Patuxent River, MD as an Electrician. In 1986 he transferred to the Public Works Department at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head, MD. After 25 years of faithful service he retired from the Department of Defense on January 2, 1999.

Francis had an unending curiosity and love for learning. His hobbies included photography, astronomy, music, and travel. He was often seen with a camera in hand capturing moments and developing black and white portraits in his darkroom. His travels took him across the United States, Ireland, and the Caribbean, with memorable trips to Alaska, Niagara Falls, Branson, MO, and Pigeon Forge, TN. He enjoyed country and bluegrass music and frequently attended the Tennessee Fall Homecoming Festival to enjoy the music. After retirement, Francis fulfilled his lifelong dream of driving across the United States visiting landmarks such as Yellowstone, The Grand Canyon, Death Valley, and Four Corners. Known affectionately as “Mr. Fix-it”, Francis was admired for his ability to repair almost anything. He was talented in his abilities including automotive repair, carpentry, electrical and mechanical work. He was always willing to lend a hand and help others. In his later years he learned to use a computer and was a frequent YouTube viewer of mechanical repair and travel videos.

Family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Scott Holmer at 12:00 p.m., at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Maiura, Kyle Ballard, Matt Bless, Walter Hayden, Bobby Rowand, and Jamie Thomas.

Memorial contributions in Francis’ name may be made to the Second District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692 or Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634 or Little Flower School, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.