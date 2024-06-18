Michelle Francine Cutler, 66, of Chaptico, MD was called home to the Lord on June 5th, 2024 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Born on March 19th, 1958, in Washington D.C. to Fredrick Alfred Eversberg and Doris Elsie Dawson.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gary Cutler Sr. of Chaptico, MD, and her sons, LTC Gary Cutler Jr., USA (Erin) of Mobile AL, Grant Cutler of Chaptico, MD and her two granddaughters, Caroline and Catherine Cutler of Mobile, AL. She is also survived by her siblings, brothers Michael (Mike) Eversberg of Hollywood, MD, Matthew Eversberg of Leonardtown, MD, Daniel Eversberg (Wanda) of LaPlata, MD and her sister, Denise Rau of Waldorf, MD, nearly a dozen brothers and sisters in law over two dozen nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Doris of Waldorf, MD and her brother, Mark Eversberg of Leonardtown, MD.

Michelle was a 1975 graduate of Chopticon High School and a 1978 graduate of the College of Southern Maryland (formerly Charles County Community College), attaining an Associate’s Degree in Environmental Science. She spent over 30+ years as a water and waste-water technician, instructor and supervisor, serving federally as a Navy Civilian and Contractor and at the municipality level in Cobb County, GA and in Charles County, MD. Among numerous certifications and licenses, she was most proud of obtaining her Maryland Certified Environmental Trainer (MCET), which allowed her to teach at her alma matter, the College of Southern Maryland. She culminated an impressive career as the Water Operations Superintendent, Department of Public Works-Utilities, Charles County, MD in 2012, leaving a legacy as a technical expert and compassionate leader.

Michelle was the epitome of an extrovert, with a passion for helping and serving others. This was displayed early in her life, after she cared for four of her siblings, following the untimely death of her parents in high school. For many years, she supported her children in youth sports, Boy Scouting and Sea Scouting programs and other numerous volunteer organizations. She always brought out the best in people, stressing the importance of education. Vacations revolved around visiting family members and making memories. She was an animal lover, taking in and caring for many strays over the years. Her favorite dog was Sassy (1994-2012), but she also loved her current fur babies: Daisy Mae, and Rosie.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to:

ACTS – A Community That Shares (http://www.acts-smc.org/)

Check to: PO Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618

Electronically to https://buy.stripe.com/3csfZr8is6P8gcUfYY

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.