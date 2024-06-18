Margaret “Maggie” Frances Dawson, 75, of Friendship passed away June 5, 2024. She was born June 14, 1948, in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert (Buck) Ourand and Frances Helen Nice, and her husband, James Ronald Dawson. She is survived by her children Richard Alan Smith, James Andrew Dawson, and Tricia Lynn Salmon, niece Eileen Marie Green, grandchildren Amanda, Britnee, Presley, Braden, Mackenzie and Kambrea, and great-grandchildren Jackson, Abel, Graesyn, Mia, and Sophia.

Maggie worked as a hairdresser in her early years and later was a waitress for many years at Bayside Inn in Mayo. She also worked at the Moose Lodge in Shady Side, where she was a member, until she became sick. She enjoyed arts and crafts, painting ceramics, playing bingo and loved her go