Gary Alan Rose, 76, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away on June 6, 2024. Born in Torrington, Connecticut on January 25, 1948, to Ernest Joseph and Astrid Esther (Aronson) Rose, Gary was the youngest of three children. On August 22, 1970, he married Linda Lou Forrest, the love of his life, who preceded him in death on May 22, 2004.

Gary served in the Vietnam War, and owned a successful contracting business, having forged many relationships in the field. He had long-lasting contracts because of his sound work ethic.

Gary is survived by his daughters, Francie Rose and Garlin (Rose) Hallas, three grandchildren – Gary McDaniel, Vasilios (Vasi) Hallas and Linda Hallas, his sister Beverly Caravati, his brother Ernest Rose Jr. and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Headstrong Project, a non-profit mental health organization providing confidential, barrier-free and stigma-free PTSD treatment to our veterans, service members, and family connected to their care. https://theheadstrongproject.org/about/