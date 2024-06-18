Carolyn Sue “Susie” Campbell, 70, of Lusby, MD passed away on June 6, 2024 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

Born November 13, 1953 in Helena, AR, she was the daughter of Betty Jean Morris and the late George Rabon Hill.

Susie graduated from Elaine High School in 1971. She was a homemaker and moved to Calvert County from Okinawa, Japan in 1998.

Susie is survived by her mother, Betty Jean Morris of Elaine, AR; her husband, Russell “Rusty” Campbell, whom she married on March 19, 1973 in Memphis, TN; her son, Timothy “Tim” Gene Campbell of Lusby, MD; her daughter-in-law, Candace Fay Campbell of Fort Worth, TX, granddaughter, Natalie Taylor Campbell of Fort Worth, TX; and siblings, Terry Lynn Hill of Winona, MS and Mary Ann Hill of Cave City, AR. She was preceded in death by her son, Rayburn “Ray” Douglas Campbell.

A Memorial Service will be held at the American Legion Post #274 in Lusby, MD at a date to be determined.