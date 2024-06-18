Kathleen Anne Tucker, 66, of Lothian, MD, passed away on June 6, 2024, at her home. Born on May 9, 1958, in Washington, D.C., Kathleen was the daughter of William McMichael and Helen (Carroll) McMichael. She was raised in Hyattsville, MD, where she attended Catholic and public schools, and graduated from Northwestern High School in Adelphi, MD. She moved to Southern Anne Arundel County in 1999, and over the years she worked as a waitress and bartender in many of the local establishments; Lee’s Restaurant, Duffy’s, Wyvill’s Tavern, and Happy Harbor, to name a few. She married Roger Kent “Rocky” Tucker on December 20, 2010. In her free time, Kathleen loved going out on dates with Rocky, chatting with family and friends on the phone, relaxing at home in her pajamas, and watching game shows.

Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband Rocky Tucker; her sons Frankie Klotz, Joey Klotz, and David Byron; granddaughter Carson Foltz; and sister Debra Price (Glen). She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen McMichael.