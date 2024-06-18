On June 7, 2024, Romaine Stella Kramer, 93, of Tracys Landing, MD peacefully departed this world in her sleep to be with the Lord. Born May 22, 1931, in Chicago, IL, she is the daughter of Bror Henry Kallio and Stella Bernice Aho. Romaine grew up in and around Baltimore, where she met her husband of 46 years Allen Kramer. Being a Navy wife, she travelled extensively and brought into the world three children. Romaine Joined the ranks of women in business and was a Regional Manager selling Sarah Coventry Jewelry. Following Allen’s retirement from the Navy they made Calvert County their home. She was a long-standing member of St Paul’s United Methodist Church in Lusby, MD. She is particularly well known as owner and operator with Allen of Pizza Oven of Prince Frederick. It was such a success they opened several more throughout Calvert and St Mary’s Counties. After her husband’s death in 1996, she turned Pizza Oven over to her niece and enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. For the last four years, she has resided in Tracy’s Landing with her daughter and son-in-law, Scott and Wendy Whitney.

Romaine was preceded in death by her husband Allen Kramer, sisters Sylvia Williams and Audrey Mendel and brother Michael Aho. She is survived by siblings Hilma McClain of Owings MD, Henry Kallio of Orange Park FL and Geraldine Baker of Las Vegas NV. She is also survived by her daughters, Sharon (William) Moffatt; Wendy (J Scott) Whitney; and son Gary (Brenda) Kramer, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be hosted at Rausch Funeral Home at 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD on Thursday June 13, 2024 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.

A funeral service will be hosted at St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church at 1120 Spa Rd., Annapolis, MD on Saturday June 29 at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Romaine’s name may be made to St. Paul UM Church at 11000 HG Trueman Road, Lusby MD 20657 for their mission supporting the Care Net Pregnancy Center of Southern Maryland.