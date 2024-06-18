It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share the passing of Gregory Alexander “Greg” Ellwood. Gregory of Huntingtown, MD passed away on June 10, 2024, in his home. He was born July 11, 1964, in Cheverly to Samuel Murray and Faye Elizabeth (Marquis) Ellwood. Greg grew up in New Carrollton and graduated from Parkdale High School. He graduated from Towson University with a degree in music, and found joy, particularly on the keyboard. Greg was an accomplished musician who had the honor of playing at the Kennedy Center multiple times. He was the former director of music at Huntingtown United Methodist Church and was a current member of Church by the Chesapeake. He married his wife, Page in 1990 and made a home in Huntingtown MD. He enjoyed a successful career as Regional Manager of Industrial Sales with ISCO Industries for many years. In his spare time, Greg enjoyed playing with his dogs, deep sea fishing, golfing, cooking, and traveling the world. Greg is survived by his wife Page Ellwood of Huntingtown and sons Zachary Ellwood of Buffalo, NY, and Jacob Ellwood and his fiancé Jaime Reichnach of North Beach. He was preceded in death by his parents. His legacy is not just in the memories he created but in the lives he touched, the hearts he uplifted, and the kindness he bestowed upon others. As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the beautiful life he lived and the profound impact he had on all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers donations in Greg’s name can be made to some of Greg’s favorite charities, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation or the Humane Society of Calvert County at the address and links below.