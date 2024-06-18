Gregory “Greg” Clark Brittain, 73, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2024, at his home. He was born on November 9, 1950, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Greg was the son of Clark A. Brittain and Elizabeth (Miller) Brittain and has an older sister Marcia King. When Greg was four years old, his mother remarried Frank Mrkva after separating from his father. He was then blessed with a little brother, Frank Mrkva Jr.

He was raised in Riverdale, Maryland, where he attended public school. He met his soulmate, Gloria Jean Foos, in middle school, beginning their love story. Greg and Gloria attended William Wirt Middle School, where Greg, then in the eighth grade, asked Gloria, a seventh grader, to be his date to the eighth-grade formal dance in 1964. From that moment on, they were inseparable.

Greg graduated from DuVal High School in Lanham, Maryland. After graduating, he and Gloria married in January 1971. In the 1970s, Greg and Gloria moved to Calvert County to start their family. They welcomed four children: Jennifer Mister, Gregory Brittain Jr., Jason Brittain, and Justin Brittain. In the 1980s, Greg built their forever home in Prince Frederick, where he raised his family.

After high school, Greg went on to further his education at PG Community College, where he received his Associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering. After that he was accepted into the University of Maryland, where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Business. He received both degrees over the course of several years, all while maintaining a full-time career and raising a family.

Greg had many professions throughout his lifetime, including positions at Swope Electric, Phillips Medical, where he worked for 25 years, and Nucletron. He also dedicated his skills to Woodworking By Design.

Greg Sr. founded “Woodworking By Design LLC” with his eldest son Greg Jr. in March of 1999. The two of them shared a bond over their passion for woodworking. Greg Sr. had a love for designing custom furniture and built-ins. Greg Sr. was exceptionally skilled at drawing; his talent was both artistic and inspiring. Greg Jr., who worked as an apprentice under another local woodworker soon realized that custom woodwork was his calling. Greg Sr. and his son began building their creations in their garage before deciding they were going to start their own business. His two younger sons Jason and Justin joined them on this journey very shortly after. Woodworking By Design grew beyond their imaginations and has now been in business for over 25 years. He was incredibly proud of this family business and his boys.

Almost every Sunday, Greg and Gloria attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Greg was an avid churchgoer and believer. He volunteered as a youth group leader and loved taking the group on fun trips, especially to Seven Springs.

Greg was deeply devoted to his family, always saving every dime he could to spoil his children and grandchildren. One of his greatest joys was taking his large family on vacations, with memorable trips to Disney World being among their favorites. While accompanying the kids on these adventures, he preferred not to ride roller coasters himself. Instead, he delighted in watching them enjoy the rides.

Greg’s hobbies were as diverse as they were intriguing. From collecting toys, including cars, trains, and collectibles, to building and launching model rockets into the sky, to sitting at his desk for hours drawing. Whether he was playing card games with friends, or sharing joyous moments during family game nights, his playful spirit and humor would be the highlight of the gathering.

His love for trains extended beyond mere fascination. Trains were a source of endless delight for him, and his knowledge of trains was unparalleled. Greg created a rather intricate toy train layout, for the Festival of Trees fundraiser hosted by the local Hospice, which gained enough recognition that even the local daycares would organize visits to his home for the children to admire.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clark Brittain, Elizabeth Mrkva, Frank Mrkva Sr., and his younger brother Frank Mrkva Jr.

Greg is survived by his beloved wife Gloria Brittain; his daughter Jennifer Mister (Robert Mister); his sons Gregory C. Brittain Jr. (Reza Brittain), Jason Brittain (Megan Brittain) and Justin Brittain (Katie Brittain); his grandchildren Dylan Savage, Victoria Sellers, Joseph Savage, Alexandra Savage, Zachary Savage, Robert Mister Jr., Bailey Brittain, Carley Brittain, Nataley Brittain, Jason Brittain, Jr., Jillian Brittain, Wesley Brittain and Charleigh Brittain. Great Grandkids: Colby Sellers, Joseph Savage, Jr. Paislee Savage, Quinn Savage, and sister Marcia King