Dorothy C. (Garner) Cecil, 89 of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away peacefully on June 11, 2024. Born on November 24, 1934 in Upper Marlboro, the 9th child of Joseph M. Garner & Helen J. (Moran) Garner. Dorothy was called Dot or Dottie by friends and family. On February 14, 1953 she married Joseph A. (Ernie) Cecil. She is the beloved mother of Duane (Linda), Larry (Christy), Elaine (Kenny), Barbara (Ron) and Tony (Jenn). She was the proud Grammie to 12 grandkids, and 16 great grandkids. Dot and Ernie made their home in Berwyn Heights, MD until the early 1990’s at which time they moved to Chesapeake Beach, MD. She worked a variety of jobs over the years. The last job being with the Motor Vehicle Admin. as the supervisor of the driver license department, in Forestville, MD. She retired in 1992-93. Dottie was a long-time member of Saint Anthony’s Church in North Beach, Md where she enjoyed greeting people on Sunday mornings and organizing bus trips. She was a proud member (21 years) of the Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 206, Chesapeake Beach, MD where she loved working Steak Night. Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Buck, Lee, Paul, Biggy, Raymond and sisters Blanche, Helen (Sis) and Catherine (Kitty). She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brother, Phillip and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be at Saint Anthony’s Church on July 1, 2024. Viewing will take place from 10-11 with a mass starting at 11. Burial will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Ladies of Charity Calvert County (8823 Dayton Ave, PO Box 334, North Beach, MD 20714), Project Echo (484 Main Street, PO Box 2764, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.