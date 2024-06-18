Dolores Theresa (Cage) Dowling, 95, died peacefully at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Crofton, Maryland. She was born October 6, 1928, in Brunswick, Maryland, to Frances Virginia and Robert A. Cage.

Dolores was raised in Washington, D.C., and graduated from McKinley Tech. She married the love of her life, Joseph E. Dowling, in 1951, who preceded her in death in 2010. Dolores and Joe lived in Adelphi, Maryland, for 50 years, where they raised their family.

Dolores is the beloved mother to Joseph (Susan), Debbie (Dave), Gemma (Robin), and Robert (Carina). She was Nanny to Patrick (Rebecca), Michael (Danielle), Caitlin (Brian), Joey (Alyssa), Christine (Jay), and Erin. Great-grandmother to Molly, Maggie, Quinn, Charlotte, Keira, Jack, Charlie, Luke, Cassidy and Taylor, and many cherished nieces and nephews. Dolores’ love for her family is unparalleled, and she leaves behind a legacy of love and unity. She’s survived by her brother, Robert G. Cage, and preceded in death by her sisters, Gloria Sterling and Rosemary Cage.

For more than half a century, Dolores was a vibrant part of St. Camillus Parish in Silver Spring, MD. She played a significant role in the school’s library, was a dedicated member of the Camilla Homemakers, and served as a Eucharistic Minister.

During her 16 years living at Riderwood Retirement Community, she enjoyed being a member of the Night Owls and volunteering at the Treasure Chest.

She enjoyed her visits to the beach and antiquing with her friends, but her greatest love was her family.

To honor and remember Dolores’ life, we invite relatives and friends to gather at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, Maryland, on Monday, June 17, 2024, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 11:00, with a reception to follow in the church hall.

Inurnment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Aspen Hill, Maryland, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor of Washington, DC, or Heartland Hospice (Gentiva Foundation)