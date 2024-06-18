JoAnn Rhodes, 55, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2024, in Baltimore, MD. Born on January 27, 1969, in Covington, VA, JoAnn was a cherished wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend whose nurturing nature and caring spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.

She leaves behind a loving family: her devoted husband, William Rhodes; her children, Tucker and Rebecca Rhodes; her brothers, Michael and Billy; her sister, Deanna; and her parents. JoAnn’s memory will also be treasured by her adored fur babies, Waffles, Hamilton, and Daisy. Her faithful dog, Moose, whose companionship was a source of great joy, preceded her in death.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024, at Rausch Funeral Home, located at 4405 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic, MD. A service to honor JoAnn’s life will follow at 2:00 p.m.

The Rhodes family respectfully requests that in place of flowers, donations be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a cause close to JoAnn’s heart. Contributions can be made at T2T.org.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this time of remembrance.