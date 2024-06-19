Teen Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Hollywood

June 19, 2024

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Vista Road and Whiskey Creek Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 17-year-old male suffering non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a single vehicle.

The striking vehicle and operator remained on the scene and reported no injuries.

A helicopter was requested with EMS transporting the patient to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar at the St. Mary’s County Airport.

MSP Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

This entry was posted on June 19, 2024 at 8:06 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.