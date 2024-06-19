Teen Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Hollywood

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Vista Road and Whiskey Creek Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 17-year-old male suffering non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a single vehicle.

The striking vehicle and operator remained on the scene and reported no injuries.

A helicopter was requested with EMS transporting the patient to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar at the St. Mary’s County Airport.

MSP Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.