Police Recover Estimated $1 Million Dollars in Stolen Equipment; Suspect Taken Into Custody

Investigators with the Oxon Hill Division IV station arrested a suspect who had an estimated one million dollars in stolen equipment on his property in Oxon Hill. The suspect is 38-year-old Brandyn Green.

On June 13, 2024, the PGPD executed a search warrant at Green’s property in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road. The search warrant stemmed from an ongoing, comprehensive investigation into thefts of construction equipment, machinery, and other items.

Investigators searched the property and located 13 stolen skid steers, two excavators, numerous trailers and building equipment.

Detectives have identified several of the theft victims and returned their property to them. Efforts to identify and locate all victims are underway.

Green is currently charged with theft scheme: $100,000 plus and multiple felony theft charges. Additional charges are likely.

In addition, the PGPD’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team had two open arrest warrants for Green. WAVE detectives have charged him with multiple counts of auto theft. Investigators with Bowie Division II were instrumental in this investigation.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Oxon Hill Division IV investigator may call 301-749-4901.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0029628.

