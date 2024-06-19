Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving ATV in Prince George’s County

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving an ATV. The deceased rider is 29-year-old Ronald Hayes, Jr. of Upper Marlboro.

On June 17, 2024, at approximately 10:00 pm, officers responded to the 7500 block of Walker Mill Road in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.

Hayes was located at the scene suffering critical injuries. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital. A passenger on the ATV, an adult female, suffered critical injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the ATV and a pickup truck collided in the eastbound lane of Walker Mill Road. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 24-00335291.