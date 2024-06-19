Hyattsville Man Arrested at La Plata Target Charged with Theft Scheme Over $25,000

On June 12, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., La Plata Police Department officers responded to the Target, on Shining Willow Way, in La Plata, for the report of a theft in progress.

Upon arrival the loss prevention manager gave police a description of the suspect, who was later Identified as Michael Keith Lee Jr., 38, of Hyattsville.

Before Lee exited the store police observed him put on a black mask. Lees was stopped in front of the store where he was taken into custody without incident.

Lee had stolen approximately $518.59 worth of items from Target and another $81.95 worth of items were discovered that he had stolen from a CVS nearby.

The total for the items stolen from both stores on 6/12/2024 was $600.54.

The loss prevention manager advised police that Target, across eleven store locations, had documented approximately 52 separate theft incidents with a total of $29,092.35 in stolen items, and they had multiple reports complete with video evidence of these thefts taking place.

On June 12th, at the same Target in La Plata Lee had concealed approximately $1607.85 worth of items in his bags and returned the items after noticing a police presence requested by Target for Lee.

Lee was transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing and charged with a theft scheme of $25,000 to $100,000.

A day later on June 13th Lee was released after posting a $2,500.00 bond, and is scheduled to appear in District Court in Charles County on July 30th at 9:00 a.m.

