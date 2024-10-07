UPDATE: Calvert Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Shooting During Argument

UPDATE 10/7/2024: On October 3, 2024, Stephen Louis Betz, 30, of Owings, was sentenced to 30 years incarceration, with 16 years of active time, for first degree assault and violation of probation.

The sentence was imposed by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

On September 10, 2023, Betz and two other men entered a home in Owings and confronted the residents about some medication that allegedly had been stolen.

An argument ensued and one of the unidentified men displayed a firearm. The argument continued outside where shots were fired, striking the victim and a nearby house. The victim survived his injuries.

Investigators from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office determined that Betz brought the gunman to the home to settle a dispute with the victim.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Allison S. Walton



