Police Investigating Neighbor Dispute Involving Gun in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at approximately 8:27 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27000 block of Yowaiski Mill Road in Mechanicsville, MD, for the report of a disturbance between neighbors involving gunshots.

Witnesses report hearing an altercation between two individuals and gunshots fired. No injuries or property damage was reported.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the case, and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8041.