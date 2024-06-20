St. Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue Regrets to Announce Passing of William “Bill” Clayton Schooley

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Founding Member William “Bill” Clayton Schooley of the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Bill joined the department in 1984 and was instrumental in its establishment. Over the years, he served on the Board of Directors and also held the position of Boat Captain.

His dedication to the department is carried on by his son, Safety Officer Jimmy Schooley, and his grandson, Sgt. Will Schooley.

Please keep Bill’s family and friends, as well as the members of St Leonard Volunteer Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The family has requested a private service. Donations in Bill’s memory can be made on the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue website at slvfd.org.

Saint Leonard Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, 200 Calvert Beach Road, Saint Leonard, MD 20685, Phone: 410-586-1713, Email: [email protected]