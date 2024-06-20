Calvert County Shines Spotlight on African Americans’ Civil War Service

As Juneteenth approaches, Calvert County is proud to honor the remarkable contributions of African American soldiers who served in the United States Colored Troops (USCT) during the Civil War.

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, Historic Preservation, in collaboration with the Calvert Historical Society, is driving an ongoing historical preservation initiative to highlight the stories of these unsung heroes who helped shape Calvert County and American history.

Through detailed research using service and pension records, Freedmen’s Bureau records, census data and historic maps and imagery, this project brings to light the significant, yet often overlooked, contributions of African Americans to the county’s history.



Research findings have already revealed the profound impact these individuals had in shaping the community. Often having to escape enslavement to volunteer, these men served, fought battles and many returned to establish institutions that remain pillars of our community to this day: from churches and schools to the living legacy of their descendants. These stories reinforce the lasting influence of African Americans on Calvert County’s culture and society.

The goal of this initiative is to create a comprehensive and accessible database of the African American soldiers from Calvert County who served in the Civil War. This will serve as a historical record and as a resource for descendants and researchers interested in this pivotal chapter of American history.

The project represents the county’s ongoing commitment to historical preservation and acknowledges the remarkable contributions of people of color to our community. Plans include creating a user-friendly platform to make the collected information accessible to the public and ensure the stories of these American heroes are recognized and remembered.

Residents are encouraged to contribute to this historical preservation effort by sharing any information they may have about their ancestors who served in the USCT. Your stories, documents and artifacts can help enrich the project and ensure that these heroes receive the recognition they deserve.

If you have any information to share, please contact Historic Preservation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2504, or [email protected].