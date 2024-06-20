Lifeguards Save Young Girls Life After Drowning at Community Pool, Firefighters Remind Citizens of Water Safety

On June 10, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., we received a 911 call from the Whittier Community Pool in Severna Park, MD, advising that a juvenile female had been pulled out of the pool by on-duty lifeguards and was not breathing.

The lifeguards immediately began providing medical care, including CPR, to the patient and were able to revive her prior to EMS’s arrival.

The patient was transported to an area pediatric hospital precautionary. Quick actions by all involved led to a successful outcome.

As we roll into summer, The Anne Arundel County Fire Department wants to remind everyone of the dangers in and around the water. Accidents can happen within seconds;

Have a plan, LEARN CPR, and call 911 as soon as the emergency occurs. Visit our website at AACoFD or scan the QR code below for more information.

