Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Carnival is Back!! July 11-14th & July 18-21st, 2024

The Annual Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s Carnival is back!!! With dates set for Thursday July 11th to Sunday July 14th, and then Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21st!

Carnival is open from 7:00 p.m., until 10:00 p.m.

Mark you calendars and bring your family out for some great food, fun games and exciting rides!! All rides are owned and operated by the HVFD and the delicious food is prepared by our Ladies Auxiliary.

Get your chance to win CASH in our nightly prize raffle or enter to win a Maryland Flag Adirondack Patio Set! FREE nightly bike raffle for kids ages 12 and under

Tickets for the carnival are $1 each, and you can get an all-night ride pass for just $12. A bingo treasure chest raffle and a free kids bike raffle will also take place.

