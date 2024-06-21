Man Flown to Trauma Center After Accidentally Shooting Himself in Leonardtown

June 21, 2024

On Friday, June 21, 2024, at approximately 12:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 22000 block of Bluebird Court in Leonardtown, for the reported gunshot wound.

911 caller reported a 41-year-old male had an accidental discharge and shot himself in the lower body with a handgun.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land at the St. Mary’s Hospital.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the patient suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh, a tourniquet was applied to the victim.

Trooper 2 transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating.

