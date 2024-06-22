Ambulance Stolen from St. Mary’s Hospital, Police Searching for Male Suspect

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, at approximately 1:25 p.m., police responded to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital located at 25500 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported vehicle theft.

911 callers reported a patient had just stolen an All American Ambulance (AAA) and was travelling Northbound on Route 5.

Police located the ambulance unoccupied with the engine still running in the parking lot of the Shops At Breton Bay located on Merchants Lane in Leonardtown.

No suspect description has been released and police are actively investigating. The male suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

