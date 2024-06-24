Lexington Park Man Arrested After Stealing Ambulance from St. Mary’s Hospital

UPDATE 6/24/2024: On Saturday, June 22, 2024, at approximately 1:25 p.m., police responded to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital located at 25500 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported ambulance theft.

911 callers reported a patient had just stolen an All American Ambulance (AAA) and it was last seen travelling Northbound on Route 5.

Police located the ambulance unoccupied with the engine still running in the parking lot of the Shops at Breton Bay on Merchants Lane in Leonardtown.

Police were advised by a charge nurse that a patient, identified as Walead Othman, 57, of Lexington Park, had left the hospital after stealing the ambulance.

Police made contact with the operators of the ambulance who both said that they had left the vehicle unlocked and running with the keys in it.

At approximately 4:00 P.M., police made contact with Walead Othman, and he was arrested.

While at the jail, Othman told police that he was at the hospital earlier in the day, and was concerned he would be late for work, so he left the hospital. Once outside, he saw the ambulance, but believed it to be a work van and drove it away.

