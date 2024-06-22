Firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County Operating on Scene of Large Brush Fire in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, at approximately 1:33 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville were dispatched to the 27000 block of Melrose Lane in Country Lakes, Mechanicsville, for the reported brush fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to reported a 20 x 20 brush fire and shortly later requested additional brush trucks and tankers for water supply.

Over 40 firefighters from Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Leonardtown, Hollywood and Charles County are operating on the scene, with additional crews from Bay District and Second District responding to provide fill ins.

County resources have been requested to provided rehab/cooling for members.

No known injuries reported. SMECO was not requested, however, crews reported fire on both sides of the powerlines in the back of the Country Lakes subdivision. Maryland Forestry is responding to assist, multiple Amish community members are on the scene assisting firefighters along with one bulldozer.

