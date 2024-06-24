One Flown to Trauma Center After Three Vehicle Collision Leaves One Trapped in Clements

On Friday, June 21, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were alerted to the area of the Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer located at 24500 block of Budds Creek Road in Clements, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with reported people trapped.

Initial reports were that a truck was struck by an ATV with one subject being thrown from the ATV, with the truck into the woods with one trapped.

Firefighters from Seventh District and Leonardtown responded to the scene to find a 3 vehicle collision with a single person still in the vehicle off the roadway in the woods and an ATV sitting in the roadway.

It was quickly determined that the ATV had been thrown from the bed of the pickup truck that was off the roadway and in the woods.

The operator of the truck was found to be trapped, crews removed the door and roof of the vehicle to access the patient.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby for the 35-year-old male. The operators of the other two involved vehicles signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The operator of the red truck was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

