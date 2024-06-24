Three Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Overturned Ambulance

June 24, 2024

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Prince George’s County Paramedic Ambulance 806 was involved in a motor vehicle collision while responding to an emergency call.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an ambulance on its roof with a second vehicle involved in the roadway at the intersection of Landover Road and Technology Way in Largo.

Two PGFD members and the driver of civilian vehicle were transported from the scene with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the Prince George’s County Police Department and updates will be provided when they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department


