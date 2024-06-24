North Beach Volunteers Respond to Multiple Water Rescues Over The Weekend

“Your NBVFD has been busy this weekend with rescues on the water.”

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, North Beach VFD Fireboat 1 responded to a mutual aid call to Herring Bay, near the Sanctuary, with units from Anne Arundel County for a water craft taking on water.

A Good Samaritan was on scene monitoring the situation and assisted guiding the fireboat to the scene.

When Fireboat 1 arrived, it encountered a sport fishing vessel with a failed bilge pump. The crew used Fireboat 1’s portable pump to assist with pumping out the distressed vessel’s bilge and provided guidance on getting the distressed vessel’s bilge operating again.

While assisting the initial vessel taking on water, Fireboat 1’s crew encountered another vessel disabled, and against the rocks at the entrance to Herrington Harbor. The crew assisted the boat off the rocks and into the harbor.



On Sunday, June 23, 2024, Fireboat 1, Rescue Squad 1, and units from Talbot County and Anne Arundel Counties were dispatched for a person in the water in Fishing Creek, just off the Rail Trail.

Crews responded with Fireboat 1 and Zodiac 1.

The crew of Zodiac 1 encountered a person in the creek, unable to extract themselves. The zodiac’s crew was able to get the person out of the water unharmed and returned to shore.

Your NBVFD reminds you to ensure your vessel’s are seaworthy before heading out onto the bay, you have USCG approved personal floatation devices for everyone onboard, reliable means to call for help in an emergency, and you let someone know your departure and return time.

For inland waters, use caution when exiting a boat and entering the water. Diving should be avoided due to the shallow depths. Creek and marsh bottoms are extremely soft. It is easy to get stuck and unable to extract yourself.”

All photos courtesy of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

