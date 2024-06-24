UPDATE: Fire Marshal Investigating Early Morning Trailer Fire in Solomon’s, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 6/25/2024: On Sunday, June 23, 2024, at approximately 5:55 a.m., firefighters responded to 25 Sammys Place in Solomons, for the house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single story single wide 14′ X 70′ Manufactured Home fully engulfed in flames.

The owner/occupants is identified as Shane Garner with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $45,000

Smoke alarms were present and activated, alerting the occupants to the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation. The area of origin was determined to be the front porch.

The home is uninhabitable as a result of the fire. Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal.



On Sunday, June 23, 2024, at approximately 5:55 a.m., firefighters from Solomons, Prince Frederick, St. Leonard, Bay District, Hollywood, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Swaggers Point Road and Sammys Place in Solomon’s, for the reported house on fire.

Initial callers advised a residence in the area of Swaggers Point Road was on fire. Dispatch then advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls. Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and confirmed the address with fire showing.



Units arrived to confirm fire showing from a one story single-wide trailer. First arriving units advised there was fire throughout the residence and the incident would be defensive operation while exposures were protected.

All occupants were accounted for while units operated on the scene.

Crews operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

