Climate Resilience Projects Throughout Maryland Funded with $2.9 Million in Grants

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced more than $2.9 million in competitive grants for 12 climate resilience projects to help communities design and construct solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.

The selected projects will reduce risk for vulnerable communities, incorporate climate change data into existing plans and policies, and develop nature-based or natural solutions to help control flooding.

Funding is provided by the state’s Resiliency Through Restoration Initiative, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Grant funding for Fiscal Year 2025 is awarded to the following local governments and community partners, pending final approval by federal partners.

Calvert County:

Neeld Estate Citizens Association and Arundel Rivers Federation – To construct a living shoreline along the Neeld Estate community that reduces erosion and increases community resilience.

To design green infrastructure practices with step pool, permeable pavement, and landscaping features that reduce stormwater flooding and improve water quality.

Charles County:

Charles County Resiliency Authority – To design a living shoreline for Popes Creek Waterfront to address flooding, erosion, and loss of marsh habitat.

Beginning in July, the Department of Natural Resources will accept applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online ​Grants Gateway.