Little Flower School to Open New Early Learning Center in July 2024

Little Flower School will host an open house of its new Early Learning Center, the first and only Catholic school in St. Mary’s County to offer early education for two-year-old children, June 28, 2024, from noon to 2 p.m.

The Early Learning Center, which is slated to open July 15, will follow the Funshine Express curriculum, which is approved by the Maryland State Department of Education Office of Child Care.

The classroom, staffed by two teachers, will be capped at 12 children to ensure an individualized approach to each child’s growth and learning. Activities will include circle time, small group learning centers, whole class instruction, indoor and outdoor play and story time.

The center will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. year-round and is located in a convenient location to many local employers, including Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

Future expansion in the summer of 2025 will include early education for infants and toddlers.

To register for the open house, visit https://www.littleflowercatholic.org.

Upon arrival, drive behind the main school building and park in a designated spot in the back lot.

To apply for the Early Learning Center, visit https://www.littleflowercatholic.org/early-learning-center.

First-time families of all faiths are welcome.

At Little Flower School Early Learning Center, we believe each child is unique and should be provided a safe and welcoming environment that fosters their individual development and growth. Our faith-based program encourages a family-centered partnership, facilitating a comfortable transition from home to school, strengthening the positive interactions between parent, child and center staff.

Follow Little Flower School on social media, or visit https://www.littleflowercatholic.org.

