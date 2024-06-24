Charles County Youth Orchestra Presents Independence Day/Alumni Reunion Concert

The Charles County Youth Orchestra will perform a Independence Day/Alumni Reunion concert on Saturday, June 29 at 8:00 p.m., at the beautiful new pavilion at the Alice Ferguson Foundation located at 2201 Bryan Point Road, Accokeek, MD.

CCYO alumni and students from all four of CCYO’s ensembles: Prelude Strings, Encore Band, Encore Strings and the CCYO will perform music from “the Avengers” fiddle tunes, Ashokan Farewell, Simple Gifts, the 1812 Overture, Ode to Joy, as well as music by Pachelbel and Handel. The concert is free and open to the public.

In July, the CCYO Chamber Music Festival concerts will be July 20 and 27 at 8 pm at Christ Church, La Plata.



Auditions for next season will be held September 14 from 9 to 3 at Christ Church, La Plata. All levels and instruments, except piano, are warmly encouraged to audition!

Recently, CCYO has been spotlighted in an online film by the Charles County Arts Alliance and has been featured on WTOP radio. Also, two CCYO String Quartets were finalists in the prestigious Washington Performing Arts Society Misbin Chamber Music Competition in Washington, D.C.

CCYO presents two large concerts and several smaller concerts each year, a two-week Chamber Music Festival with two additional chamber music concerts, a Concerto Competition Concert as well as masterclasses and sectionals for students in all four of CCYO’s ensembles.

This past year CCYO has performed concerts at the Port Tobacco Courthouse, the Maryland Veterans Museum, Kris Kringle at the Fairgrounds, the Village Green in Indian Head, Christ Church, La Plata, and the Alice Ferguson Foundation